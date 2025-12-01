Manchester United dealt major transfer blow as top midfield target rejects Old Trafford: report

Manchester United will need to return to the drawing board in their bid to rejuvenate Ruben Amorim's ageing midfield.

The Red Devils currently have 33-year-old Casemiro and 31-year-old Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park with the former's contract expiring this coming summer.

While Man United failed to lure Brighton and Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba to Old Trafford, the club reportedly turned their attentions to Nottingham Forest's 'do-it-all' central midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Elliot Anderson has reportedly made a decision on his future

Elliot Anderson has been one of the Premier League's standout players during the first half of the 2025/26 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfers journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Anderson has supposedly informed his representatives of a preference to join Manchester City next summer.

The 23-year-old put in a Man of the Match display at the weekend despite Forest falling to defeat against Brighton and is in line to start alongside Declan Rice for England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as it stands.

Elliot Anderson in action for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports indicate that Man City are reluctant to spend the suggested £100 million asking price and that a move is only likely to happen following next summer's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Anderson is contracted at the City Ground until June 2029, putting the Reds in a strong negotiating position, however, his performances and the trajectory he is on currently indicate he may soon outgrow the East Midlands side.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Manchester City seems the most logical destination for Anderson to further his career.

The Newcastle-born midfielder excels when it comes to winning the ball back high up the pitch, which would add another dimension to Man City's existing midfield and their aggressive in-possession structure.

Additionally, Anderson is the type of player who can drive and burst into the box with the ball at his feet, unlike other progressive midfield players who carry the ball between both boxes but struggle to penetrate beyond an opponent's defensive line.