James Rodriguez to make shock Madrid return following dominant Copa America displays: report

James Rodriguez could be set to make a shock return to Madrid this summer, with the 32-year-old the subject of transfer interest from the Spanish capital.

A decade ago, Real Madrid signed the Colombian for £63m following his impressive performances at the 2014 World Cup and his displays for Monaco in the season prior to his move. But while he lifted two Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles during his time with Los Blancos, things didn't go quite as smoothly as both the club or player would have wanted.

He left permanently in 2020, joining Everton. Now, four years later, he could be set to return to Madrid - though not the side currently managed by Carlo Ancelotti.

James Rodriguez to make Madrid return

Indeed, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Atletico Madrid are currently battling Real Sociedad for Rodriguez's signature, who is lighting up Copa America with Colombia.

The report suggests that, while Real Sociedad are trying everything in their power to bring James to San Sebastian in the Basque Country, Atletico's long-standing interest in the attacking midfielder has seen them emerge as the frontrunners.

Currently contracted to Sao Paolo in Brazil, Rodriguez has just a year remaining on his deal and would be available on a cut-price deal this summer. Less than €5m will be required to sign him, according to the report.

Rodriguez has been flying with Colombia (Image credit: Getty Images)

He's proved he hasn't lot his ability at Copa America, too, scoring once and setting up a further five goals on the way to the semi-finals - which included a penalty shootout victory over Brazil.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this deal certainly seems plausible - Rodriguez has previously admitted that he was extremely close to joining Atletico Madrid in the past. Whether he would fit into Diego Simeone's style of play, though, is another matter.

Rodriguez moved to Real Madrid a decade ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

