James Rodriguez to make shock Madrid return following dominant Copa America displays: report

By
published

James Rodriguez may have left Madrid four years ago - but he could be heading back there this summer once Copa America has concluded

James Rodriguez of Colombia sing the national anthem prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Colombia and Panama at State Farm Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

James Rodriguez could be set to make a shock return to Madrid this summer, with the 32-year-old the subject of transfer interest from the Spanish capital.

A decade ago, Real Madrid signed the Colombian for £63m following his impressive performances at the 2014 World Cup and his displays for Monaco in the season prior to his move. But while he lifted two Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles during his time with Los Blancos, things didn't go quite as smoothly as both the club or player would have wanted.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 