11 players who were signed after successful international tournaments

By
published

Impressing at a World Cup or Euros has often been the perfect way to get a big-money move

James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez excelled at the 2014 World Cup for Colombia (Image credit: Getty)

International tournaments are often the ideal shop window for players. Usually played during the summer transfer window, clubs are always likely to be keeping a close eye on the players that impress for their countries.

There have been several emerging stars at Euro 2024, notably the likes of Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori, Spain’s Nico Williams and Georgia's Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.