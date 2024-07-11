11 players who were signed after successful international tournaments

International tournaments are often the ideal shop window for players. Usually played during the summer transfer window, clubs are always likely to be keeping a close eye on the players that impress for their countries.

There have been several emerging stars at Euro 2024, notably the likes of Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori, Spain’s Nico Williams and Georgia's Giorgi Mamardashvili.

And there have been plenty of players in recent tournament history who have made high-profile moves off the back of their performances on the international stage. We’ve looked back at the last ten Euros and World Cups and picked out some of the most memorable transfers that followed them.

1. Ronaldo - Inter to Real Madrid (World Cup 2002)

Ronaldo was prolific for Brazil at World Cup 2002 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo was hardly an unknown in 2002, having been prolific for PSV, Barcelona and Inter in the years leading up to the tournament. But in Japan and South Korea he became a true global star, firing Brazil to the title with a remarkable eight goals, including a brace in the final against Germany.

Real Madrid, if they had not been before, were convinced enough to spend €46 million on O Fenomeno, who returned the investment with four seasons of brilliance.

2. Wayne Rooney - Everton to Manchester United (Euro 2004)

Wayne Rooney emerged as a superstar at Euro 2004 (Image credit: Alamy)

Wayne Rooney was a teenage sensation from the very start, but Euro 2004 cemented him as one of world football’s brightest prospects. He netted three goals, becoming the youngest ever goal scorer, at the time, in European Championship history. And he was named in the Team of the Tournament.

His maturity and precociousness were clear, and Manchester United quickly agreed a £27m deal with Everton to secure his services. The rest is history.

3. Fabio Cannavaro - Juventus to Real Madrid (World Cup 2006)

Fabio Cannavaro led Italy to World Cup glory in 2006

Diminutive for a centre-back but more assertive and forthright than perhaps any other defender in world football, Fabio Cannavaro was the key man in Italy’s 2006 World Cup triumph. His leadership from the back proved vital as Gli Azzurri beat France in the final.

After the Calciopoli scandal led to Juventus’ relegation from Serie A, Cannavaro’s exit felt inevitable. And Real Madrid jumped at the opportunity to sign him, bringing him in for £13.7m. The Italian, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2006, spent three seasons with Los Blancos, winning two La Liga titles.

4. Roman Pavlyuchenko - Spartak Moscow to Tottenham (Euro 2008)

Roman Pavlyuchenko caught the eye for Russia at Euro 2008

After a few seasons of consistent goal scoring at Spartak Moscow, Roman Pavlyuchenko caught the eye of Tottenham at Euro 2008. He scored three goals for a Russia side that reached the semi-finals, and was named in the Team of the Tournament.

His powerful finishing and clever movement attracted Spurs, where he spent a few decent if unspectacular seasons before returning to Russia in 2012.

5. Mesut Ozil - Werder Bremen to Real Madrid (World Cup 2010)

Mesut Ozil was one of Germany's best players at the 2010 World Cup

Mesut Ozil may now be a muscle-bound gym enthusiast, but back in 2010 he was a slight young attacking midfielder, an elegant, graceful No.10 emerging as a real talent in the Bundesliga. At the World Cup in South Africa, he provided three assists and was nominated for the Golden Ball award.

His ability to pick out a teammate clearly impressed Real Madrid, who paid €15m to sign him from Werder Bremen. Three high-quality seasons followed, before Ozil made the switch to Arsenal in 2013.

6. Mario Mandzukic - Wolfsburg to Bayern Munich (Euro 2012)

Mario Mandzukic was the shining light at a disappointing Euro 2012 for Croatia

Croatia did not make much of a mark at Euro 2012 but Mario Mandzukic certainly stood out. He scored three goals and finished as the tournament’s joint-top scorer, despite his team’s exit in the group stage.

After a strong season with Wolfsburg leading into Euro 2012, Bayern were convinced to pay €13m for the powerful striker, who went on to enjoy an excellent career at both club and international level.

7. James Rodriguez - Monaco to Real Madrid (World Cup 2014)

James Rodriguez goal vs Uruguay | ALL THE ANGLES | 2014 FIFA World Cup - YouTube Watch On

Perhaps the most post-World Cup signing of them all, James Rodriguez was the tournament’s poster boy in 2014 and earned a move to Real Madrid off the back of some superb performances for Colombia. His stunning volley against Uruguay was the defining moment of a memorable tournament.

The £71m move to Real Madrid didn’t work out, though. He struggled to hit the heights of the 2014 World Cup again and was eventually offloaded on loan to Bayern Munich, before an unexpected switch to Everton.

8. Moussa Sissoko - Newcastle to Tottenham (Euro 2016)

Moussa Sissoko impressed for France at Euro 2016

Moussa Sissoko’s energy in midfield was crucial for France in their run to the Euro 2016 final. He started four games for the host nation and was one of the standout performers in the final, which France lost to Portugal.

He had already established himself in the Premier League with Newcastle, but a strong Euro 2016 was the catalyst for Tottenham to splash £30m.

9. Aleksandr Golovin - CSKA Moscow to Monaco (World Cup 2018)

Aleksandr Golovin was influential for Russia at World Cup 2018

Host nations Russia played like men possessed at the 2018 World Cup, stunning Spain to reach the quarter-finals. Aleksandr Golovin was at the centre of things, scoring once and registering two assists.

His quality in the final third alerted several clubs in Europe, but Monaco made the move. Golovin has proved a shrewd addition for the Ligue 1 club; he is set for his seventh season on the French Riviera.

10. Manuel Locatelli - Sassuolo to Juventus (Euro 2020)

Manuel Locatelli helped Italy win Euro 2020

Manuel Locatelli played a big part as Italy stunned England at Wembley to win Euro 2020. The midfielder did not always start, but when he played he made a significant contribution in a team that surprised many.

His performances earned him a move to Juventus on an initial loan. Two years later, that was made permanent, and Locatelli signed a five-year contract extension with the Old Lady in November.

11. Enzo Fernandez - Benfica to Chelsea (World Cup 2022)

Enzo Fernandez won the Best Young Player award at World Cup 2022 (Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was different to those that came before, primarily because it was played in November and December. That meant big-money signings off the back of the tournament were unlikely.

But Chelsea made an exception, paying a club-record fee of £106.8m for Enzo Fernandez, who had been a key player in midfield for World Cup winners Argentina.

