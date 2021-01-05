A career in pictures – Manchester City great Colin Bell dies aged 74

Former Manchester City and England midfielder Colin Bell has died at the age of 74.

Among the finest players to ever don a City shirt, the ‘King of the Kippax’ won a Division One title, FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup across 14 seasons at Maine Road.

Bell also won 48 caps for England before suffering a knee injury at the age of 29 which would hamper him for the remainder of his career.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Bell’s career in pictures.

After joining City from Bury in 1966, Bell finished as the club’s top scorer the following season (PA)

Bell scored in the “Ballet on Ice” – City’s 4-1 win over Tottenham in December 1967 (PA)

Bell was on the scoresheet again in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford the following March as City closed in on the title (PA)

Bell, second right on the top row, and his team-mates could celebrate a league title after their 4-3 win at Newcastle on May 11, 1968 (PA)

Bell holds aloft the FA Cup after City’s triumph in 1969 (PA)

Bell, far left, and his England team-mates departed for the World Cup in Mexico in May 1970 (PA)

Bell in November 1970 (PA)

Bell, left, scores his second goal in the FA Cup tie at Chelsea in January 1971 (PA)

Bell, centre, is closed down by West Germany’s Gerd Muller, left, and Paul Breitner, right, in England’s defeat at the 1972 European Championship (PA)

Bell scored in the 1974 League Cup final, but City were beaten by Wolves (PA)

Bell lined up second from right on the back row for City’s team picture in 1978 after returning from injury, but would leave the club the following year (PA)