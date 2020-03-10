Aaron Ramsey unlikely to feature in Wales friendlies due to coronavirus lockdown

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is unlikely to play in Wales’ friendlies this month due to the coronavirus lockdown in Italy.

The PA news agency understands that Ramsey will not make the trip back to Wales for the home games with Austria and the United States because of the travelling restrictions in Italy.

People have been warned they can only travel for “normal necessities” such as grocery shopping, work, family reasons or health emergencies.

Serie A matches in Italy have been played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Britons returning from Italy have been told by the Foreign Office to self-isolate for 14 days – and Wales’ first March friendly against Austria is only 17 days away.

It is understood that the Football Association of Wales believe that, given the circumstances, it will be “difficult” for Ramsey to leave Italy and play in the two games.

Serie A – which has been playing games behind closed doors – was suspended on Monday night until April 3 as all sporting activities at all levels were put on hold to contain the outbreak in Italy.

The ban does not cover Italian clubs or national teams involved in international competitions, such as football’s Champions League.

Italy is currently in lockdown with only essential travel permitted because of the coronavirus outbreak (Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via AP)

Italy’s Wembley friendly with England on March 27 remains on at this stage, although there are fears that the game will be cancelled.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the whole country would be on lockdown from Tuesday morning, with soldiers and police enforcing bans.

Some 9,172 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Italy, with 463 deaths, and there is a growing sense that the numbers will only worsen.

Wales are due to play fellow Euro 2020 finalists Austria in Swansea on March 27 and against the US in Cardiff three days later.

The games are currently still scheduled to be played, although the three football associations involved continue to monitor the coronavirus situation.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs is due to announce his squad for the two friendlies next week, but the 60-times capped Ramsey is now likely to be missing from those games.

Ramsey was in the best form of his Juventus career before Serie A was suspended, scoring in his last two league appearances.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who fired Wales through Euro 2020 qualification in November – by scoring twice in the decisive win against Hungary – scored and claimed an assist in Juventus’ 2-0 victory over title rivals Inter Milan on Sunday.