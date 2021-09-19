Aberdeen manager’s glass is half full despite Pittodrie loss to St Johnstone

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists his side can turn the tide after going seven games without a win, but is banking on key players returning to fitness to lead the charge.

Glass’ men lost 1-0 to St Johnstone in Saturday’s cinch Premiership contest at Pittodrie, a late goal from former Dons striker Stevie May settling a match in which both sides struggled for clear-cut chances.

Glass pointed to the imminent return of Welsh internationals Ryan Hedges and Marley Watkins to his attack as a positive, and hopes for more from Austin Samuels as the on-loan Wolves man gains fitness.

Glass said: “We were only able to get an hour out of Austin today. Marley has been missing for a little bit this week and Hedges is ready to come back, so when we get these players ready and together we’ll be all right.

“Ryan has a bit of imagination and he’s a bit different, a bit less predictable at times. We have a lot of players of a similar type, but when you talk about him, Marley and Austin, they are three players who’ve not really been able to play for us this season.

“It’s a case of getting them fit and building on what, prior to the last three games, was a pretty good start to the season.”

St Johnstone travel to Dundee in League Cup action in midweek, and manager Callum Davidson is looking to build on what was an overdue first win of the season.

However, he has concerns of his own after Murray Davidson was forced off late at Pittodrie, with Chris Kane also withdrawn late on.

Davidson said: “I’m a bit concerned about Murray, he took a knee straight in the SI (sacroiliac) joint and his back spasmed straight away. With Chris, I think it was just a wee bit of cramp, so he should be OK for Wednesday.

“You sometimes look at results and performances – as a manager I want both and I only got one, but we’ll happily take it after the first five league games. It gives the lads confidence. They start to believe.

“It’s sometimes difficult after losing two of your better players but I think the guys who’ve come in have shown they’re going to be capable replacements.

“We’ve another three senior pros to come back in, so it’s all good news.”