Adam Lallana and Aaron Connolly return to Brighton squad
By PA Staff
Brighton expect to have Adam Lallana and Aaron Connolly back in their squad for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Fulham.
Midfielder Lallana (groin) and striker Connolly (hamstring) have returned to training following their respective injury problems but neither is expected to start.
Tariq Lamptey, Alireza Jahanbakhsh (both hamstring) and Danny Welbeck (knee) remain sidelined.
Fulham are still without captain Tom Cairney, who faces a few more weeks out with a knee injury.
Defender Terence Kongolo also remains unavailable due to a hamstring problem.
Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete, Ademola Lookman, Ivan Cavaleiro and Harrison Reed return after they were rested for the FA Cup defeat by Burnley.
Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Walton, Steele, Veltman, Dunk, White, Webster, Burn, March, Propper, Bissouma, Alzate, Moder, Lallana, Sanders, Jenks, Khadra, Gross, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay, Tau, Zeqiri, Connolly.
Fulham provisional squad: Rodak, Aina, Ream, Hector, Tete, Kebano, Lemina, Onomah, Kamara, Mitrovic, Decordova-Reid, Fabri, Carvalho, Jasper, Andersen, Cavaleiro, Lookman, Reed.
