Admiral Muskwe makes Luton move

Luton have signed striker Admiral Muskwe from Premier League Leicester for an undisclosed fee.

The Zimbabwe international has agreed a permanent deal with the Sky Bet Championship Hatters after an impressive loan spell with struggling Wycombe last season.

The 22-year-old, who represented England at Under-16 and Under-17 levels, scored three times during a six-month stint with the relegated Chairboys, including a strike against Swansea nominated as the club’s goal of the season.

The Leicester youth product never made a first-team appearance for the Foxes but did gain experience on loan at Swindon in 2019-20.

Luton manager Nathan Jones said: “We are delighted to have signed another player who has been a target for a while. We saw what a threat Ade can be when we came up against him at Wycombe last season. He’s gained valuable experience of the Championship from his time there.

“Coming from a wonderful club like Leicester, he has great pedigree and his arrival adds quality right across the front three as he can play numerous roles.

“Having beaten a number of other teams to his signature, we can’t wait to get working with him.”