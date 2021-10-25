Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane on Manchester United managerial shortlist - report

Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane feature on Manchester United's managerial shortlist, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces an uncertain future after a humiliating 5-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

United had already gone three games without a win in the Premier League but their destruction at the hands of their arch-rivals is a new low.

Gary Neville believes his former club will keep faith with Solskjaer despite recent results.

But the ex-United captain admitted the pressure on the Norwegian will now be "intolerable".

Solskjaer has been in charge for almost three years and he now has one of the strongest squads in the world at his disposal.

Yet United are already eight points off top spot in the Premier League after nine games, and the scrutiny of the 48-year-old will only intensify given the nature of the defeat by Liverpool.

According to Marca, Zidane is the preferred option to replace Solskjaer should the latter be dismissed.

The Frenchman enjoyed huge success across two spells in charge of Real Madrid, where he helped to bring out the best of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zidane won two La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues during his time in the dugout at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

He is currently out of work having departed Madrid at the end of last season.

Conte is also unattached at present, and the Daily Mirror writes that he would be interested in taking over at Old Trafford.

The Italian left Inter in the summer after guiding the club to its first Serie A title since 2010.

The report states that Conte, who has also won domestic leagues with Juventus and Chelsea, would be keen on the job as long as United are serious about winning the Champions League.

Conte has yet to get his hands on that trophy as a manager and is desperate to improve upon a patchy record in European competition.

Solskjaer remains in the hot seat for now but speculation over his future will continue in the coming days.

