Charlie Nicholas says Arsenal have no chance of finishing in the top four this season

Charlie Nicholas has described Arsenal's top-four ambitions as "fantasy" following their latest defeat by Chelsea.

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 by Frank Lampard's side on Sunday, leaving them 11 points adrift of the final Champions League qualification spot.

Mikel Arteta's men are only six points above the bottom three, and face in-form Manchester United on New Year's Day.

And while Nicholas saw signs of improvement from his former club against Chelsea, he does not believe a top-four finish is possible this term.

“I cannot give up on them, but Arsenal can't buy a win at the moment, although it does seem more promising," he told Sky Sports.

“There is more fight in there, no confidence, but there is a shape and a tendency to go and try to squeeze the ball.

“Mesut Ozil is playing better, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still scoring goals and Bukayo Saka has been class at left-back despite being an attacker.

“You cannot plan for the Bernd Leno howler [for Jorginho's equalising goal on Sunday], but the defence was better but still vulnerable, as were the midfield protectors.

“They need a win [against United on Wednesday] and it is not about closing the gap to the top four as that is fantasy for them this year.

“Mikel Arteta started with a draw and a harsh defeat so it is time for them to get a win.

“Man United will be very dangerous on the counter-attack, but Reiss Nelson has been decent, and Arteta could give Nicolas Pepe a start. He may just be ready to come and do something.”

Arsenal, who have won only five of 20 Premier League fixtures so far this campaign, have not emerged triumphant at the Emirates Stadium in the top flight since a 1-0 defeat of Bournemouth at the start of October.

READ MORE

7 of the biggest post-Christmas title collapses in English football

Ranked! The 10 best Premier League managers of the decade

Jose Mourinho will be the one who has to adapt to get the best out of this Tottenham team