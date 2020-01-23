Ukrainian defender Mykola Matviyenko's agent claims Arsenal transfer talks are ongoing

Matviyenko's representative has said that Arsenal are in negotiations with Shakhtar Donetsk over a possible transfer this month.

The Gunners are thought to be on the hunt for a central defender to help plug holes in their leaky backline.

Arteta alluded to the club's transfer plans being more focused on defenders following Calum Chambers' injury.

Now, with David Luiz suspended, the need for reinforcements appears all the more immediate.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, but it seems a move is all but impossible this month.

The 21-year-old French defender could be available for a reduced fee in the summer, given his contract will have 12 months to run.

In the meantime, however, Arsenal are pursuing Mativiyenko - according to his agent Yuriy Danchenko.

"My colleagues and I have been constantly in contact with representatives of the Arsenal, and have meetings," he told Ukranian media (via football.london).

"The Gunners' hierarchy have already contacted [Shakhtar], and we hope that these negotiations will succeed."

But it isn't just agent talk that has stirred up talk of a move being on the cards for Matviyenko.

The 23-year-old has also liked multiple posts on Instagram indicating he could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta remains poker-faced as he kept his cards close to his chest when speaking to the media after Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

"Things haven't moved at all since the weekend," he told journalists.

"There is nothing new to say on any individual players and when we have more info we'll let you know."

