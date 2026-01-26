Major Newcastle United vulnerability revealed as Eddie Howe acknowledges team's biggest weakness

Bruno Guimaraes has proven himself to be Newcastle United’s most important player this season. That belief was only further evidenced by defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, a game he missed it with an ankle injury.

Guimaraes was the first signing to make the wider world sit up and take note of Newcastle’s Saudi-backed project in January 2022. Yes, Kieran Trippier was first, but the Brazilian had his best years ahead of him, with reported interest from Arsenal at the time, and he was signing up for a relegation battle.

He saw the potential, and went on to become the linchpin in the team that delivered on it.

Newcastle United rendered toothless without Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was patently clear from the moment he started to make an impact, scoring a wonderfully improvised back heel goal on his full debut in a win at Southampton the following March, that he would be critical to everything good about Eddie Howe’s team.

Just shy of four years later, the clash at St James’ Park was Newcastle's 11th game without him in the Premier League since that night at St Mary’s, and they were still hunting a first victory without him.

Bruno Guimaraes is a fan favourite on Tyneside (Image credit: Getty Images)

It shows not only how Guimaraes, now club captain, has grown into his role on Tyneside, but also how incredibly durable he is. Newcastle are lucky that the sample size without him is so small; injuries are rare. He is so reliable; with eight league goals this season, including crucial game-turning strikes against the likes of Fulham and Burnley, he has only stepped up his previously excellent standards.

Creativity and ingenuity have been an issue even with him in the team this season; without him, especially given the stats, the task felt daunting. Lewis Miley has earned plenty of deserved plaudits for his performances at right-back this season, but replacing Newcastle’s most important player, with pressure to help drive them forward in midfield, meant he had a big test to pass.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eddie Howe admits his side missed him, but hopes Guimaraes will be fit for Wednesday’s final Champions League league phase match against Paris Saint-Germain.

“We still don’t think it is a serious injury,” Howe said. “He wasn’t quite there today. I know he’ll do everything to be fit for Wednesday, he is desperate to play. Let's wait and see. He has to be right.

“He was a big miss. We missed his forward thinking, he always looks for the creative pass. He is always demanding the ball from his team-mates, he has a never-say-die attitude. You lose a lot when a player like that doesn’t play. But you can’t rely on one player, we have to find a way of winning without him. Let's hope thats not for too long.”

Eddie Howe has recognised Newcastle's reliance on Bruno Guimaraes (Image credit: Getty Images)

A groin injury for Joelinton further complicated matters ahead of a tough run of away matches. Newcastle travel to Liverpool next weekend.

”It is a blow to lose him at any stage. With him and Bruno missing, that is a double blow. Jacob Ramsey came on and did well, there were good options from the bench.”

Villa boasted what Newcastle lacked in droves, with Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, Emi Buendia and Jadon Sancho all starting. Yet, without the energy and physicality of John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara, and having not won at Newcastle since 2005, Villa arrived with their own problems.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was always going to be an open game, and so it proved. The first goal was vital, and it went Villa’s way in a manner that accentuated both the void left by Guimaraes and Unai Emery’s approach to exploiting it. He is one of the most press resistant midfielders in Europe, and the perfect ammunition to combat Villa’s high press. As it was, any heavy touch was set on by the visiting attack, leading to Buendia’s first half opener.

Newcastle went into the break with some momentum, but by that point the pattern of play had been set. Villa were a constant threat on the counter attack; if Ollie Watkins’ finishing and first touch were more deadly, they may have gone in at the break further ahead. Newcastle’s last-ditch defending was impressive at times, but their struggles in breaking through at the other end were profound.

That has been an issue all season, only placed in sharper focus by Guimaraes’ absence. Howe’s team are a machine in many ways; high powered, fluid and efficient, but extremely reliant on structure and routine, and Guimaraes is the main cog. If all the cogs aren’t turning, that machine can falter.

Villa, as Buendia’s goal ultimately proved, have players who operate with more freedom and can provide magic out of nothing.

Howe seemingly dismissed the idea of signing another attacking player before the transfer window closes.

“When you lose games like we did and fail to break Wolves down, I understand the questions [about creativity],” Howe added.

“We have the players we have, we have to find a solution with those players. There is no point me thinking we need another type of player at this moment because it is not going to happen.

“The next chance to change the squad will be in the summer. It is about getting the best out of what we had.”

With no alternative options forthcoming, Guimaraes’ return is required as soon as possible. On this evidence, it is not hard to understand why Newcastle’s league record when he doesn’t play is so dire.