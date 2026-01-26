Manchester City have agreed shock Omar Marmoush exit: report

Manchester City have been active in the January transfer window as they look to reel in Premier League pace-setters Arsenal.

The arrivals of Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi - two of the Premier League’s standout performers in their respective positions this term - have been something of a statement of intent during the January transfer window, with the pair both making early contributions.

Manchester City's weekend victory over Wolves saw Pep Guardiola’s side get back on track following an embarrassing defeat to Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt and a Manchester derby reverse, with the gap at the top now down to just four points.

Marmoush exit sanctioned?

Get premium Manchester City tickets HERE with Seat Unique Manchester City's hospitality provides Level 2 South West Corner seating and access to the exclusive Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar. Guests can enjoy premium food and bar options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, and a matchday programme. Car parking (one per four guests) is also included, adding convenience to this enhanced match experience.

With City spending north of £80million on Semenyo and Guehi, the club’s finances and FFP position will inevitably come into focus, with one signing from the January 2025 transfer window’s future at the club now in doubt.

Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush has been linked with a move to Fenerbache in the Turkish press in recent days, with talk of a move cranking up as we enter the final week of the window.

Pep Guardiola's side sit second in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabah’s latest dispatch has more on Fener’s search for a new forward, with the club also having been linked to Everton’s Beto.

Citing Semenyo’s move to the Etihad, they claim that Marmoush’s future at the club is now in doubt, especially as the former Bournemouth man has hit the ground running, netting three goals in his four appearances so far.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to the report, the Super Lig side are locked in negotiations and are willing to offer €30m for the 26-year-old, but face competition from Bayern Munich. The player himself would reportedly like to remain in the Premier League amid interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham and he only wants a loan move away.

Another side has entered the mix, though, as journalist Suleyman Rodop claims that Galatasaray want to sign Marmoush, who joined City in a £59million move from Eintracht Frankfurt last January, and even goes as far as claiming that the player’s agent has said ‘we can come to Galatasaray’.

Marmoush’s campaign has been disrupted by injury and his involvement at AFCON, meaning he has made just three Premier League starts this term, with his first goal of the season coming in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wolves.

Semenyo's arrival has seen Marmoush's future questioned (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, reports of an imminent departure for Marmoush appear to be premature.

The forward - valued at €65m by Transfermarkt - earned the praise of Guardiola at the weekend, who called him a ‘special player.’ following the victory over Wolves.

At a time when Erling Haaland is struggling for goals and the club are fighting on four fronts, a fully fit Marmoush could be a key player for City during the run-in.