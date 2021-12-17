Arsenal report: Cristiano Ronaldo could help Mikel Arteta complete shock £100m Mason Greenwood transfer

Arsenal want to sign Mason Greenwood for £100m from Manchester United.

That's the rumour circulating, following Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having his captaincy stripped – and now football.london have suggested that another big ego forward might be catalyst in the deal.

Earlier this week, Catalan outlet El Nacional suggested Greenwood was unsettled at Carrington. While the 20-year-old featured consistently for the Red Devils this season, he's had to share minutes with Cristiano Ronaldo this season – with some noting on-field friction between the pair.

"If the forward does want to push for a move away, it could force a transfer and the Gunners may be the side to benefit most from the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo." football.london claims.

Though Arsenal are thought to be big fans of the United academy product, a deal seems highly unlikely for a number of reasons.

The obvious one is that Greenwood is contracted to remain at Old Trafford until 2025, with United retaining the option to extend for another year. The player is not in a position of strength to wind his contract down – and by the time he's nearing its completion, Ronaldo will most likely be off the scene.

While Ralf Rangnick has plenty of quality options at his disposal, the 63-year-old has taken time to publicly state just how good Greenwood is – and while the interim manager might not use him too often during his stint in the dugout, one would assume that he would strongly advise the next manager not to sell Greenwood, from the consultancy role he's set to take up in the summer.

Manchester United have a patchy history of dealing with Arsenal and have tended to have only sold the north Londoners deadwood. As the more financially powerful of the two, it's tended to be the Red Devils who have taken the Gunners' flashier stars, taking the likes of Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez over the years.

Were Greenwood to want more minutes, a loan move seems to suit all parties. With Barcelona in need of a striker, it could well be United who scupper Arsenal's transfer plans.

Aubameyang is heavily linked with a move to the Catalan outfit, which United could stop, were they to send Greenwood on loan to the Camp Nou.