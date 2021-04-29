Arsenal transfer news: Dani Ceballos says Gunners stay is unlikely and he “likes La Liga a lot more”

Dani Ceballos has admitted that he doesn’t expect to remain at Arsenal beyond this season after two years on loan from Real Madrid.

The Spain international joined the Emirates club on a temporary deal in the summer of 2019, which was then extended by another season.

Ceballos has featured regularly, scoring twice in 74 appearances in all competitions, but revealed that he doesn’t see his future in England.

"I've had a bad time because I didn't have the consistency I had last year," he told Onda Cero.

"These last five or six games I've played at a good level. To be honest I like La Liga a lot more. The Premier League is more complete but with my style, La Liga is much better for me.

"Another loan would be difficult from both sides, for Real Madrid and for me."

Ceballos, who is set to feature against La Liga side Villarreal in Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final on Thursday, has another two years left to run on his contract in Madrid.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

FEATURE Unai Emery hoping to silence Arsenal mockers in Europa League reunion – and dispel an unfair reputation

SUPER LEAGUE FALLOUT 5 ways FSG can rebuild the relationship with Liverpool fans

QUIZ! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?