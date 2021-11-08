Arsenal transfer news: Director Josh Kroenke hints that Arsenal could spend big in January

Josh Kroenke, son of Arsenal owner Stan, has suggested that Arsenal could well be in the market for new players in the winter transfer window.

After years of austerity at the Emirates, Arsenal had the highest net spend in the whole of Europe over the last transfer window. The club brought in Aaron Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Albert Sambi Lokonga for a combined £150m.

Each of the new signings have impressed for the Gunners, with Ramsdale in particular receiving plaudits for his excellent goalkeeping. Tavares kept Kieran Tierney out of the side at the weekend, Lokonga has come in for the injured Granit Xhaka and White has formed a good partnership with Gabriel at the heart of the defence.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kroenke said that this business was all part of a bigger vision for the club and indicated that he and his father were prepared to invest even more to take Arsenal to the next level.

"We had a clear idea of what we needed to do with the squad and there were a lot of areas that needed to be addressed," Kroenke said. “Were we able to address them all in one window? I don’t think we did or were able to do, but we made a lot of progress in certain areas.”

“Even though we’re starting to show signs of progress, if you don’t keep pushing forwards you’ll stagnate. That’s a big focus of ours right now: what are our next steps?

“Do we feel good about where we are? We feel better about where we are, we don’t feel good. Our fans still deserve more."

While Arsenal bought a goalkeeper, three defenders and two midfielders, there are clear question marks higher up the pitch for the Gunners, with some of their strikers facing uncertain long-term futures.

Alexandre Lacazette has drifted in and out of the team in the past year or so but has come back in favour in recent weeks. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season and at 30 years old, Arsenal are reluctant to commit to re-signing a player who has blown hot and cold in his four years in north London.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is 32 - and though he has a year and a half left on his Emirates deal, he struggled for form last season. The Gabonese forward has started this season well but Arsenal may well want to consider reinforcement in his position - especially with young forward Eddie Nketiah potentially leaving next summer too, when his contract expires.

Arsenal have been linked with Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina in recent days.