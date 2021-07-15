Arsenal transfer news: Inter favourites to sign wantaway right-back Hector Bellerin

Inter remain favourites to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal, reports say, although the club has yet to agree personal terms with the Spaniard.

Bellerin has spent a decade on the books of Arsenal, having first joined the academy in 2011.

He made his debut two years later and has gone on to rack up 239 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

He fell out of favour towards the end of last season, though, and was left on the bench nine times in the Premier League in 2021.

Mikel Arteta is willing to cash in on the long-serving Spaniard, who has two years remaining on his contract.

Arsenal realise that a failure to sell Bellerin this summer could force them to accept a cut-price fee in 12 months' time.

PSG were previously linked with the right-back, but they have instead signed Achraf Hakimi from Inter.

The Nerazzurri have identified Bellerin as their ideal replacement for the Morocco international, and football.london writes that they remain in pole position to sign him.

The report states that Bellerin is keen on a new challenge after 10 years at the Emirates Stadium.

He has yet to agree personal terms with any clubs, but Inter are still at the front of the queue for his signature.

Bellerin's representative has spoken to sides in Spain and Italy, as the 26-year-old prepares to bid farewell to the Premier League.

Arsenal, while open to selling the defender, are holding out for around £17m.

It is not yet clear whether Arteta will sign a replacement for Bellerin, who was still Arsenal's first-choice right-back in the first half of last season.

Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers were selected ahead of him at times, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is back in north London after a loan spell at West Brom.

Maitland-Niles prefers to play in midfield, though, while Chambers is a more natural centre-half.

Arsenal may therefore have to look elsewhere as they start to plan for life after Bellerin.

