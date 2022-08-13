Arsenal vs Leicester: Gabriel Jesus scores first competitive goals for Gunners

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has scored his first competitive goals for the Gunners in the club's Premier League game at home to Leicester City on Saturday.

Jesus moved to Arsenal from Manchester City earlier this summer in a deal thought to be worth around £45 million and the Brazilian was on fantastic form over pre-season, netting seven goals in five friendly games.

Those included an impressive hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Sevilla on his first appearance as an Arsenal player at the Emirates Stadium.

And back at the same venue on Saturday, the 25-year-old opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 23rd minute with a prefectly weighted chip from a tight angle inside the box which looped over Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward and into the far corner.

Jesus was then on target again 12 minutes later, heading home unmarked at the far post following a corner to make it 2-0 to Mikel Arteta's men at the interval.

The Brazilian forward had impressed in last Friday's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, but was made to wait another week for his first official strike for the Gunners and will be eyeing a hat-trick following his first-half brace.