Aston Villa's Lucas Digne registers bizarre own goal stat against former club Everton

Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne registered a bizarre own goal stat late on in his side's 2-1 win against Everton on Saturday.

Digne's own goal in the 87th minute handed his former club brief hope of rescuing a point in the teams' Premier League clash at Villa Park, but the home side ultimately held out for a 2-1 win - their first of the new season.

The left-back has not netted in the Premier League since his debut season at Goodison Park in 2018-19, when he scored four times for Everton following his move from Barcelona.

But the 29-year-old did score an own goal while playing for Everton last season in a match against Aston Villa - and he has now netted another in action for the Villans versus the Toffees this term.

Lucas Digne has scored for Everton while playing for Aston Villa this season and scored for Aston Villa while playing for Everton last season.August 13, 2022 See more

Digne joined Villa from Everton in January this year after making 127 appearances and scoring six goals in all competitions for the Blues.

Saturday's 2-1 loss means Everton are without any points from their opening two Premier League games and none of their players have scored yet - with Digne's own goal the first strike for Frank Lampard's side in 2022-23.