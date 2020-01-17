Aubameyang starts three-match suspension

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suspended for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sheffield United.

The Gabon striker begins a three-match ban following his sending off at Crystal Palace last week, with the likes of Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli pushing to replace Arsenal’s top goalscorer.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta will be stretched defensively with Calum Chambers (knee), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Sead Kolasinac (thigh) all out and Hector Bellerin facing a late assessment on a hamstring injury.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has a full squad to chose from for the match at the Emirates Stadium.

Any changes will be kept to a minimum, with the likes of Mo Besic and Lys Mousset possibly coming into contention. However, there is a strong chance that Wilder could name an unchanged line-up.

There is likely to be a change on the bench now that Michael Verrips’ concussion protocol has been served and the Dutch goalkeeper could replace Jake Eastwood as back-up to Dean Henderson.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Martinez, Bellerin, Papastathopoulos, Luiz, Mustafi, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Torreira, Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos, Saka, Nelson, Pepe, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Sheff Utd provisional squad: Henderson, Eastwood, Moore, Egan, Basham, O’Connell, Fleck, Stevens, Besic, Baldock, Norwood, Lundstram, Robinson, Mousset, Sharp, McBurnie, McGoldrick, Freeman, Jagielka.