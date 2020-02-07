Banned Delph misses out for Everton

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph misses the visit of Crystal Palace as he serves a one-match suspension after his red card at Watford last weekend.

With Andre Gomes (ankle) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) still out injured Carlo Ancelotti has only three fit central midfielders in Tom Davies, Morgan Schneiderlin and Gylfi Sigurdsson and they are competing for two places.

Gomes is set to play in a friendly in the lead up to Everton’s match at Arsenal on February 23.

Crystal Palace forward Cenk Tosun, on-loan from Everton, will be ineligible to face his parent club on Saturday, but would have been unavailable anyway with a hamstring injury.

Mamadou Sakho (hamstring) and Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) both remain absent for Roy Hodgson ahead of the trip to Merseyside.

The versatile Martin Kelly will also miss the clash at Everton after suffering a calf injury, but he is not expected to be sidelined for long.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Stekelenburg, Coleman, Baines, Keane, Davies, Bernard, Kean.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Hennessey, Dann, Riedewald, Kouyate, Meyer, Townsend, Pierrick, Henderson.