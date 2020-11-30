Cyber Monday: Save 30% on Johan Cruyff's book, 'My Turn'

This Cyber Monday, Johan Cruyff's autobiography, 'My Turn', is just £6.99.

Johan Cruyff, the famed Dutchman who won three European Cups with Ajax and helped influence the philosophy that Barcelona still adhere to today, released the book in 2017.

The book is the defining work of one of football's most legendary figures and pioneers. It discusses Cruyff's career in detail as well as the philosophy that informed his unique view of the game.

If you're interested in Cruyffian philosophy and the coaches who made positional play what it is today, 'Pep Confidential' - Marti Peranau's exclusive look into Pep Guardiola's stint as Bayern Munich manager - is also reduced for Cyber Monday.

'Pep Confidential' is now £12.05 - down from £14.99.

Buy Johan Cruyff's autobiography, 'My Turn' on Amazon now

