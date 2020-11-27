Black Friday: Get 50% off Arsene Wenger's autobiography, 'My Life in Red and White'

This Black Friday, Arsene Wenger's autobiography, 'My Life in Red and White', is half price.

The former Arsenal manager's book retails for £25.00 but you can get it for £12.50 today, making it the perfect gift for any Arsenal fan in your life. The highly-anticipated book has been extremely well-received by football fans everywhere.

BLACK FRIDAY Arsenal deals: This season's shirts and retro kits for cheap

Wenger even spoke to FourFourTwo recently about the book and his career. You can still purchase the November issue of the magazine - or save 50% on a subscription this Black Friday.

There are plenty more books reduced for Black Friday, on Amazon right now perfect for Arsenal fans.

'Invincible: Inside Arsenal's Unbeaten 2003-2004 Season' by Amy Lawrence is now just £7.99 - that's down from £9.99 - and it features a foreword from Wenger himself.

Nicklas Bendtner's autobiography, 'Both Sides', is also reduced for Black Friday. The former Arsenal and Juventus hitman's book has been an international bestseller and it's now just £9.99, down from £12.99.

