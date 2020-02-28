Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake set to face former club Chelsea

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake could return to face his former club Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium.

Dutchman Ake, who left the Blues on a permanent deal during June 2017, sat out last weekend’s defeat at Burnley because of concussion. Midfielder Jefferson Lerma (back) could also be in contention after returning to training.

Wales international David Brooks (ankle), forward Arnaut Danjuma (foot), defender Chris Mepham (knee), Lloyd Kelly (thigh) and Charlie Daniels (knee) all continue their own recovery.

Tammy Abraham will miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Saturday with a recurrence of his ankle injury.

The England striker hobbled out of the warm down after Chelsea’s 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Christian Pulisic (adductor), N’Golo Kante (adductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) are all still sidelined.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, Francis, S Cook, A Smith, Stacey, Gosling, Surman, H Wilson, Billing, King, C Wilson, Boruc, Rico, Simpson, L Cook, Stanislas, Fraser, Solanke, Ake, Lerma

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger, Tomori, Emerson, James, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Willian, Mount, Batshuayi, Caballero, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud, Gilmour, Loftus-Cheek.