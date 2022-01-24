BREAKING: Watford sack Claudio Ranieri

Watford have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri after just three months in charge.

The legendary Italian manager was brought in as the successor to Xisco Munoz and on Friday, watched as his Hornets side were torn apart 3-0 away to fellow strugglers Norwich City.

Ranieri leaves the club three points off the bottom of the table, having only managed to win seven points during his time in charge. In November, his team smashed Manchester United 4-1 – but have failed to win since.

Watford now search for their third permanent coach of the season. Last season, the club achieved promotion from the Championship after a managerial change midway through the campaign and the season before that, owner Gino Pozzo sacked three managers, as the Hertfordshire-based side were relegated from the Premier League.

Ranieri leaves the Premier League for the fourth time – now 70. He first arrived in English football with Chelsea and was the first manager of Roman Abramovich's tenure of owner, taking the Blues to the 2004 Champions League semi-finals. He was dismissed in the Russian's second summer as owner, when Jose Mourinho was brought in to manage the club.

Ranieri returned to the Premier League in 2015, however, memorably taking charge at Leicester City. There, the charismatic boss achieved his finest hour in management, guiding the Foxes to an iconic league title against all odds.

Rather less spectacularly, he was back in English football again with Fulham in 2018, unable to guide the Cottagers up the table. The west Londoners were relegated in 2019.

Claudio Ranieri is the eighth manager to be sacked this season.