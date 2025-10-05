Vitor Pereira SENT OFF moments before Wolverhampton Wanderers get into rare winning position

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Vitor Pereira has received a first-half red card in his side’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Midlands side raced into the lead with just 22 minutes on the clock, when Marshall Munetsi rocketed the opener in from outside the box.

However, his strike collided with the underside of the bar and went in off the back of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as he dived hopelessly to try and reach it, so it will go down officially as an own goal from the Dutchman.

Vitor Pereira loses cool with Wolves in crucial position

The Wolves boss may have provided his opposite number a big advantage (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it’s recorded will matter little to anyone connected with Wolves, who entered this game at the bottom of the Premier League table with just one point on board.

A manager comes into his own here, coaching a struggling side through the rest of the game and ensuring they keep calm heads, but Wolves will have to do without Pereira on this occasion.

Marshall Munetsi launched his side into the lead with the help of Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moments before the goal, Carlos Baleba put in a strong, late challenge in on Hugo Bueno right in front of the dugouts.

It was clearly a foul, and referee Jarred Gillett raced over to brandish a yellow card for the Cameroon midfielder.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But he was forced back into his pocket moments later, this time reaching for his red, to send Wolves boss Pereira to the stands, with the Portuguese boss accused of “irresponsible behaviour in the technical area”, according to the Premier League’s Match Centre, as he protested the late awarding of the free-kick.

Being without their primary leader going into what could be one of the club’s best chances to secure their first win of the season is less than ideal, and Pereira will surely regret his outburst.

The Wolves boss may live to regret his outburst if his side don't get the result (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this will be annoying for Wolves fans primarily for how unnecessary it was.

We don’t know precisely what Pereira said, but protesting passionately enough to get yourself sent off, when the decision you’re asking for was given in any case, is not the smartest move.

With a huge chance to bank their first win of the season in the game, Pereira will hope they can see it through without him, or he could come in for significant criticism.