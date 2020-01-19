Brighton shelve Dubai training plans

Brighton will head to Europe for a warm weather training camp next month and not Dubai, the PA news agency understands.

The Seagulls squad were set to visit Dubai with the club not having a Premier League fixture on the weekend of February 14-16.

But they have now changed what were provisional plans to head to the Middle East for a trip to Europe instead as a precautionary measure.

It follows Manchester United scrapping plans to head to Dubai in the wake of growing unrest following the United States’ assassination of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani.

“If there’s one thing that worries me, it’s not on the football pitch,” United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “It’s other things that worry me more.

“We were looking at the Middle East but that’s definitely not going to happen.”

Brighton, who are sponsored by American Express, will head to Europe for warm weather training after facing Watford on February 8.