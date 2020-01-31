Brownhill in line for Burnley bow

Burnley’s new signing Josh Brownhill could be included in their squad for Sunday’s home game against Arsenal.

Brownhill has joined the Clarets for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City, with striker Nahki Wells moving in the opposite direction.

Defender Phil Bardsley will return to contention following a back problem, but midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) and striker Ashley Barnes (hernia operation) are still out.

Arsenal have captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and centre-back David Luiz available.

The pair were suspended for the 1-0 FA Cup win over Bournemouth but will be part of Mikel Arteta’s squad at Turf Moor, while on-loan defender Pablo Mari could make the bench after joining from Flamengo.

Shkodran Mustafi (ankle) and Sead Kolasinac (thigh) will be assessed but Calum Chambers (knee), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remain absent alongside new signing Cedric Soares (knee).

Provisional squad: Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Bardsley, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez, Hart, Brady, Pieters, Lennon, Vydra, Brownhill.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Martinez, Bellerin, Papastathopoulos, Luiz, Mustafi, Mari, Holding, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Torreira, Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos, Saka, Ozil, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Martinelli, Nketiah.