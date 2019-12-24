Camarasa and Sakho return but Palace still hit by injuries

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson welcomes back Victor Camarasa and Mamadou Sakho for the visit of West Ham but still has a host of injury problems to contend with.

Hodgson was without seven players for the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, including Camarasa (illness) and Sakho, whose three-match ban has ended in time for the Hammers clash.

However, many of the absent players are expected to remain sidelined, including Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Jeffrey Schlupp, Scott Dann and Andros Townsend.

West Ham goalkeepers Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin are both battling muscle injuries ahead of the short trip to Selhurst Park.

Ryan Fredericks is suspended and Jack Wilshere and Winston Reid are injured.

Manuel Lanzini is back in training after a shoulder injury and Felipe Anderson has recovered from illness.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Kouyate, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur, Meyer, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Camarasa, Sakho, Hennessey, Woods, Wickham, Pierrick.

West Ham Provisional squad: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Antonio, Anderson, Haller, Martin, Roberto, Masuaku, Diop, Fornals, Lanzini, Sanchez, Ajeti.