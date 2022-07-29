Celtic defender Carl Starfelt back in training but will miss Aberdeen visit
By PA Staff published
Celtic will be without Carl Starfelt for their cinch Premiership opener at home to Aberdeen as the Swedish defender is short of match fitness despite returning to training on Friday following his recent hamstring injury.
Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is the champions’ only other absentee as he faces a few weeks out with a leg gash.
Summer signings Benjamin Siegrist, Alexandro Bernabei, Moritz Jenz and Aaron Mooy are all in contention to be included in the squad for their first competitive match.
Aberdeen will have new signings Hayden Coulson and Callum Roberts in their squad.
Midfielder Connor Barron (knee) faces another three to four weeks out while left-back Jack MacKenzie (thigh) is due to resume training in the coming days.
On-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales cannot face his parent club.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.