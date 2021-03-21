Celtic v Rangers live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world

Celtic v Rangers live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 21 March, 12pm GMT

Rangers will be looking to extend their lead over Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table this weekend.

Steven Gerrard’s side have already secured the title, ending a decade-long wait for the Gers and preventing Celtic winning a 10th championship on the bounce. It has been a superb season for Gerrard and his players, and victory here would move Rangers a remarkable 23 points clear of their arch-rivals. They are still unbeaten too, and could yet match Celtic’s all-time record points tally of 106, which they set under Brendan Rodgers in 2016/17.

Rangers will also be keen to bounce back from Thursday’s 2-0 defeat by Slavia Prague at Ibrox. The newly-crowned Scottish champions were narrow favourites heading into the second leg after a 1-1 draw in the Czech Republic, but they were not able to advance to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Gerrard will be desperate to avoid a second consecutive loss here.

Celtic are playing for pride having already relinquished the title. John Kennedy has his own incentive going into the Old Firm derby, with the club still on the lookout for a permanent successor to Neil Lennon. Kennedy has assumed the managerial role on an interim basis for now, but victory over Rangers could help him land the job full-time.

Recent reports suggest Celtic could indeed be poised to make an in-house appointment, and a win on Sunday would do Kennedy’s chances no harm whatsoever.

Gerrard’s side will not contain either James Tavernier or Nikola Katic, who are both on the treatment table with knee problems. The Rangers boss has already overseen two victories over Celtic this term and will be desperate to make it three out of three in the Premiership.

Celtic will be unable to call upon the services of Greg Taylor and Christopher Jullien, neither of whom will feature until after the international break.

Kick-off is at 12pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

