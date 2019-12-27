Celtic’s Hayes returns from injury for Old Firm clash

Jonny Hayes returns to the Celtic squad for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday.

The left-back has recovered from a shoulder injury and is back in contention.

Boss Neil Lennon has no fresh injury worries after the 2-1 Boxing Day win over St Mirren, with Mohamed Elyounoussi (foot), Hatem Abd Elhamed (abductor) and Jozo Simunovic (knee) still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

Rangers will be at almost full strength for Sunday’s Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

Midfielder Steven Davis made his return from a foot injury against Kilmarnock as a late substitute while Jordan Jones was back on the bench after recovering from the knee injury he sustained against the Hoops back in September.

Only defender Filip Helander (foot) remains out for Steven Gerrard’s team.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Hayes, Bolingoli, Taylor, Ajer, Jullien, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Rogic, Ntcham, Forrest, Johnston, Edouard, Bayo, Griffiths, Morgan, Gordon.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Flanagan, Tavernier, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Kamara, King, Arfield, Barker, Jones, Kent, Ojo, Morelos, Defoe, Stewart, Murphy, Foderingham.