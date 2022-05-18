Chelsea report: Blues plot move for 'the next Declan Rice'

Chelsea intend to make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt youngster Luka Hyrylainen once he turns 18 in August, according to reports.

The 17-year-old midfielder is yet to make a senior appearance for the Bundesliga club, but he’s attracted interest from several big-name suitors across Europe – and has been compared to Declan Rice for his all-action, leggy style of play.

The Sun reports that Chelsea are among them, and the west London club are considering a move once their transfer ban has been lifted.

UK government sanctions mean that the Blues are currently unable to sign or sell players, a result of owner Roman Abramovich having his assets frozen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, talks are ongoing over a sale of the club to LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehly for more than £4 billion.

Hyrylainen is a Finland Under-19 international and he’s scored two goals in 17 appearances for Frankfurt’s Under-19 side this season.

The Finn is unlikely to come at any significant cost, as he’s about to enter the final year of his contract in Germany.

