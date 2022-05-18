Chelsea report: Blues plot move for 'the next Declan Rice'
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Chelsea are interested in Luka Hyrylainen, but they remain under a transfer ban for now
Chelsea intend to make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt youngster Luka Hyrylainen once he turns 18 in August, according to reports.
The 17-year-old midfielder is yet to make a senior appearance for the Bundesliga club, but he’s attracted interest from several big-name suitors across Europe – and has been compared to Declan Rice for his all-action, leggy style of play.
The Sun reports that Chelsea are among them, and the west London club are considering a move once their transfer ban has been lifted.
UK government sanctions mean that the Blues are currently unable to sign or sell players, a result of owner Roman Abramovich having his assets frozen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
However, talks are ongoing over a sale of the club to LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehly for more than £4 billion.
Hyrylainen is a Finland Under-19 international and he’s scored two goals in 17 appearances for Frankfurt’s Under-19 side this season.
The Finn is unlikely to come at any significant cost, as he’s about to enter the final year of his contract in Germany.
More Chelsea stories
Chelsea have been underwhelmed with Romelu Lukaku and could launch an audacious move for one of the best strikers in Europe
Lukaku wrote an explosive social media post on FA Cup final eve amid speculation about his Blues future
Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Liverpool or Chelsea quiz?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.