Chelsea transfer news: Spurs worry about another transfer hijack as Blues eye 'monster' Kim Min-Jae

Tottenham are considering a January bid for Beijing Gouan defender Kim Min-Jae after learning of Chelsea’s interest in the youngster, according to reports.

The 24-year-old, nicknamed ‘the monster’, has been linked with the north London club since the summer.

And the Mirror reports that they are ready to push for the signing in order to avoid Chelsea swooping in.

The Blues have shown growing interest in the 6ft 3in centre-back, who has 30 caps for South Korea.

Spurs first looked at Min-Jae as a potential replacement for Jan Vertonghen, who departed at the end of last season, and they are determined not to let their London rivals get ahead of them.

Memories of Chelsea’s signing of Willian in 2013, when they snatched the Brazilian away from Spurs in a £30 million deal, are still fresh in the memory for the north London club.

They don’t want to see the same thing happen again and are confident of landing the defender’s signature.

Beijing Gouan, now managed by former West Brom boss Slaven Bilic, are ready to sell, as Min-Jae’s contract is up at the end of the year.

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now and available to buy online.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

TRANSFERS 5 things you need to know about Manchester United signing Amad Diallo

INTERVIEW Former Arsenal midfielder Denilson remembers crippling loneliness which ruined his Gunners career

QUIZ! Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League?