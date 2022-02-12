Chelsea vs Palmeiras live stream: How to watch the Club World Cup final from anywhere in the world

Chelsea vs Palmeiras live stream, Saturday 12 February, 4.30pm GMT, Channel 4 & Channel 4 website

Looking for a Chelsea vs Palmeiras live stream? You've come to the right place.

Champions of Europe Chelsea face kings of South America Palmeiras as both teams aim to claim the Club World Cup for the first time.

The Blues beat Asian champions Al Hilal to reach their second Club World Cup final. And they will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their first appearance, which saw them lose to another Brazilian outfit in the form of Corinthians.

Having retained their Copa Libertadores crown last year, Palmeiras are featuring in this competition for the second edition running. And the Sao Paulo club have already gone one better than last time, when they lost in the semi-finals.

European teams have won 12 of the 17 Club World Cup finals to date, with Brazilian sides emerging victorious on the other five occasions.

Chelsea would become the third English club to lift the trophy, after Manchester United in 2008 and Liverpool in 2019. Palmeiras would join Sao Paulo, Internacional and two-time winners Sao Paulo as the fourth Brazilian world champions.

(Image credit: PA)

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday February 13, and UK viewers can watch live on Channel 4 and the Channel 4 website. The game will also be available live on FIFA's YouTube channel in selected regions.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price