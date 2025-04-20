Watch Barcelona vs Chelsea: Live streams for Women's Champions League semi-final

The rivalry between the teams is still as rife as ever

Watch Barcelona vs Chelsea to see two rivals battling it out in the first leg of the semi-final of the Women's Champions League, with free live streams available as well as the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Read more WSL season so far

Chelsea travel to Barcelona to try and replicate the first leg from last season where they beat Barca away from home.

However, they will need a convincing win to try and set themselves up in the best position to see out the tie when they welcome Barca to Stamford Bridge the following week.

Barcelona vs Chelsea will be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona with kick-off scheduled for 5pm BST / 12am ET on Sunday 20 April.

Read on to find out how to watch Barcelona vs Chelsea live streams wherever you are in the world.

Barcelona vs Chelsea FREE live streams

In the UK, DAZN will be showing Barcelona vs Chelsea online for free on their website.

Out of the country? You can still watch your usual streams using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Barcelona vs Chelsea from anywhere

Geo-restrictions mean you might be blocked if you try to access from abroad, but fortunately, there is a solution: a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network - to give it its full name - makes your device appear as if its in a different location, so you can unlock your usual streaming services when you're out of the country. It's handy for watching the football when abroad, and the software also comes with a host of privacy benefits on top.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is the best provider out there.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Barcelona vs Chelsea in the US

Fans in the US can watch Barcelona vs Chelsea in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final on DAZN USA

Barcelona vs Chelsea preview

Millie Bright will hope to lead her team to glory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have tried and tried again to lift the one trophy they have never won in the Women's Champions League but Barcelona have been the main club to stand in their way.

The last two seasons Barca have knocked them out in the semi-final stage and in 2021 they beat them 4-0 in the final.

What that has created is a good rivalry between the clubs and this weekend will be no different.

In FourFourTwo's opinion Barca will come away with a 1-0 win.