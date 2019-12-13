Chelsea without Fikayo Tomori for clash with Bournemouth
Fikayo Tomori will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
The England defender signed a new five-year Blues contract on Thursday but has not quite shaken off a minor hip problem that kept him out of Tuesday’s 2-1 Champions League win over Lille.
Fit-again Antonio Rudiger is likely to continue in central defence in Tomori’s absence, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek continues his recover from a long-term heel issue.
Bournemouth have been dealt an injury blow after it was revealed that Nathan Ake faces six weeks on the sidelines.
The defender was substituted with a hamstring injury during Bournemouth’s 3-0 defeat against Liverpool last weekend.
Ake, 24, was sent for a scan and it was confirmed on Friday that the former Chelsea player will not be available again until next year.
Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Zouma, Emerson, James, Rudiger, Kovacic, Willian, Kante, Pulisic, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Batshuayi, Caballero, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud.
Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, Stacey, Rico, Fraser, L. Cook, Lerma, Danjuma, Solanke, C. Wilson, Boruc, Simpson, Mepham, Francis, Gosling, Billing.
