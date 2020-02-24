Chris Long misses Motherwell’s match with St Mirren due to suspension

Chris Long is suspended for Motherwell’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with St Mirren at Fir Park on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old striker was sent off in the goalless draw at Hamilton on Saturday.

Forward Christy Manzinga is back from suspension, Jake Carroll (Achilles) has been ruled out for the season, Jamie Semple and Mikael Ndjoli (both knee) are out but long-term absentees Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) are getting closer to returns.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has an unchanged group from the one that was stood down after Friday night’s clash with Hearts was rained off.

Ryan Flynn, Kyle Magennis (both knee) and Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) remain out.

Stephen McGinn is back in training after his own knee injury but is not ready to rejoin Goodwin’s matchday squad.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Hartley, Gallagher, Mugabi, Campbell, Donnelly, O’Hara, Polworth, Hylton, Seedorf, Ilic, Manzinga, Maciver, Aarons, Watt, Maguire, Carson.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, Hodson, Famewo, McCarthy, Waters, McGrath, Wallace, McAllister, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Jakubiak, Chabbi, Henderson, Wallace, Cooke.