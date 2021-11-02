Confirmed! Antonio Conte becomes Tottenham Hotspur manager

Antonio Conte has been confirmed as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The move comes after a swift sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, following Tottenham's 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United at the weekend. Tottenham become Conte's second English club, following Chelsea, who he managed between 2016 and 2018.

Tottenham were said to be interested in Conte's services over the summer but didn't agree terms of how much money the Italian would have to spend. Instead, they plumped for Santo on a two-year deal with a one-year break clause.

Santo won the Manager of the Month award after three straight 1-0 wins in August - but now becomes the quickest-ever sacking for an August recipient of the award.

Conte managed Inter Milan as recently as last season, where he won the club's first Serie A title in 11 years.

During his time at Inter, Conte also reached the Europa League final, where his side eventually lost to Sevilla. Conte left the San Siro following reports of financial trouble with the Italian giants.

Conte brings a wealth of experience to north London, having also managed Juventus to Scudetto wins, Chelsea to their last Premier League title and been manager of Italy during Euro 2016.

Tottenham hired Italian director Fabio Paratici over the summer to oversee signings and hope to forge a relationship between the two Italians over the coming months. Spurs signed two players from Serie A in the last transfer window and could raid the league once more in January.