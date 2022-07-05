Confirmed: Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino sacked by PSG

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked as head coach of PSG (opens in new tab), the French club have confirmed.

The Argentine led Les Parisiens to the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title, but it seems that wasn't enough for him to keep his job.

An official club tweet announcing the former Tottenham (opens in new tab) boss' departure read (opens in new tab):

"Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the Club.

"The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future."

Pochettino only took over at PSG in January last year, succeeding Thomas Tuchel.

And, after having to settle for second place in Ligue 1 in 2020-21, he steered his side - boosted by compatriot Lionel Messi, among others - to domestic success by 15 points last term.

But his failure to guide the club to their first Champions League triumph appears to have been his downfall.

PSG lost to Manchester City (opens in new tab) in an ill-tempered semi-final in 2020-21 and were beaten by Real Madrid (opens in new tab) in last season's last 16.

Zinedine Zidane had been tipped to replace Pochettino at the Parc des Princes, but ex-Nice boss Christophe Galtier is set to get the nod.