Contenders for the Watford job

Watford have sacked head coach Quique Sanchez Flores after just 85 days in the job.

The sacking comes the day after the Hornets lost 2-1 at fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at who could replace the Spaniard at Vicarage Road.

Chris Hughton

(Mark Kerton/PA)

Hughton has managed a number of clubs in the Premier League and led Newcastle to promotion from the Championship during his time at St James’ Park. Norwich appointed Hughton in 2012, and he guided the club to 11th in the Premier League during his second season, having avoided relegation in the first, before he took over at Brighton until May 2019. He also oversaw the Seagulls’ rise to the top flight during his four and a half years at the club.

Slavisa Jokanovic

(Simon Galloway/PA)

Jokanovic managed Watford between 2014 and 2015, becoming their fourth coach in five weeks. Under the Serbian’s leadership, the club were promoted to the Premier League, before Jokanovic left after being unable to agree a new deal, and was replaced by Sanchez Flores during his first tenure at the club.

David Moyes

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Moyes managed at Everton for 11 years between 2002 and 2013, and led the club to five top-six finishes. The Scottish manager has been out of work since he oversaw West Ham’s survival, taking over with the club in the relegation zone in 2017, before departing at the end of the season.

Alan Pardew

(Mark Kerton/PA)

Pardew has achieved promotion to the Premier League twice as manager with Reading and West Ham and guided Newcastle to fifth in the top tier of English football and the quarter-finals of the Europa League during his time with the Magpies. Pardew has also managed Crystal Palace and West Brom in recent seasons, although he lost his job with the former after a poor run of form.

Sam Allardyce

(Ian West/PA)

With a remarkable record of never having been relegated from the Premier League, Allardyce could be an attractive option for Watford, although he has not been in charge of a club since leaving Everton in May 2018 and has previously announced his retirement.

Mark Hughes

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Helped QPR avoid relegation in 2012, during his brief tenure, also led Stoke to three successive top 10 finishes, before being dismissed with the club in the relegation zone. Hughes also guided Southampton to safety during his first season, and secured an eighth-place finish with Fulham in 2011.

Lee Bowyer

(Steven Paston/PA)

If Watford choose to go in a different direction, Bowyer spent a month working with Watford’s under-21 team in 2015, before coaching at Charlton, where he was appointed assistant manager in 2017. He was then appointed caretaker manager in 2018 and guided Charlton to promotion to the Championship in his first full season in charge at The Valley.