Contract extension incoming: Manchester United begin talks with coaches

Manchester United have begun contract talks with their coaches, according to reports - despite the uncertain future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Having already negotiated for assistant Mike Phelan to extend his stay in the Old Trafford dugout, United are apparently keen to keep Michael Carrick on the non-playing staff. Carrick played for the Red Devils between 2006 and 2018. Kieran McKenna may also be set to stay for longer.

Only in July, Solskjaer signed an extension to his deal to keep him in Manchester until 2024. That deal has an option to keep him at the club for another season, should the club decide to trigger it.

In recent weeks, however, such a long-term future has come under question.

The Norwegian has been under intense pressure after first losing to Young Boys in the Champions League before dropping points at home to Everton and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

An unconvincing win at home to Villarreal, courtesy of a last-minute winner from Cristiano Ronaldo, has done little to ease fears around the capability of the club legend.

Having invested heavily in the summer, United are keen to challenge for trophies this season and were one of the favourites for the title heading into the season. After their recent patchy form though, they find themselves fourth favourites behind Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool.

Solskjaer will want a turnaround fast - and has managed upturns in form before - but having been in this position countless times as United boss, perhaps the club are running out of patience with him and would rather install a new manager to oversee the rest of the season.

Despite the rumours of a potential sacking, however, it's said that Manchester United are very impressed with the rest of the staff at the club. Michael Carrick has taken to coaching well after his retirement at the club, with United said to see a big future for the former midfielder. Former Tottenham youth player Kieran McKenna is also valued as a coach at United and could be offered an extension next.

Carrick played over 460 times for Manchester United, winning the Premier League five times and the Champions League in 2008.