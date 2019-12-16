What time is the Europa League last-32 draw, and who is seeded?

The draw for the last 32 of the 2019/20 Europa League will take place at 12:00 GMT in Nyon today.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolves await their fate among the 32 teams, where they will be joined by Scottish representatives Celtic and Rangers.

The 12 group winners and runners-up will be joined by eight sides dropping into the competition from the Champions League after finishing third in their respective groups.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Celtic are among the seeded teams, while European giants like Ajax, Benfica and Inter Milan are also seeded after dropping down from the Champions League.

Wolves and Rangers are unseeded after finishing second in their groups.

No team can play a club from their own Europa League group or national association.

The first legs will be played on Thursday, February 20, with the return legs scheduled for February 27.

Kick-off times will be 17:55 and 20:00 GMT, as in the group stage, and all seeded teams will be at home for the second leg.

Seeded

Ajax*

Arsenal

Basel

Benfica*

Braga

Celtic

Espanyol

Gent

Inter Milan*

Istanbul Basaksehir

LASK

Malmo

Manchester United

Porto

Salzburg*

Sevilla

Unseeded

APOEL

AZ Alkmaar

Bayer Leverkusen*

CFR Cluj

Club Brugge*

Copenhagen

Eintracht Frankfurt

Getafe

Ludogorets

Olympiacos*

Rangers

Roma

Shakhtar Donetsk*

Sporting CP

Wolfsburg

Wolves

*transferring from Champions League

