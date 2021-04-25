European Super League: Glazers want £4 billion to sell Manchester United - report

The Glazer family are ready to sell Manchester United but are holding out for £4 billion, according to reports.

The American owners have always been unpopular at Old Trafford, but their standing among supporters hit a new low this week.

Joel Glazer, the club’s co-chairman, was said to be one of the ring-leaders behind the botched Super League project.

United were one of 12 clubs to sign up to the breakaway competition last Sunday, before being forced to pull out within 48 hours after a fierce backlash.

Fans, players, managers, sponsors, broadcasters, governing bodies and politicians all came out against the idea, and the withdrawal of six English clubs on Tuesday left the plan in tatters.

A group of United fans staged an anti-Glazers protest at the club’s training ground on Thursday, and further demonstrations are being planned at Old Trafford for next weekend’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

Ed Woodward has already announced his impending exit from the club, with the executive vice-chairman expected to depart this summer.

United fans are also keen to see the back of the Glazers, who have been accused of taking more than £1 billion out of the club since their takeover in 2005.

But according to the Daily Mirror , the American owners will only sell up if they receive an offer of £4 billion.

The Glazers believe that is an accurate valuation of United’s worth based on their global fan base, commercial strength and rich history.

The report states that the Super League would have actually marked the start of an exit strategy for the Glazers, who believed the club’s value would rise significantly if the project took off.

Instead, Joel and Avram Glazer are facing renewed pressure to sell, but it remains to be seen whether any potential buyers will be able to meet their asking price.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

FEATURE European Super League, from rumour to collapse: A full timeline of farce

FEATURE Jose Mourinho: What next for the Special One?

QUIZ! Can you name the top 50 clubs in the all-time Champions League table?