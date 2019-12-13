Everton caretaker boss Ferguson wants club to appoint world-class manager

Duncan Ferguson wants Everton to appoint a world-class manager as the odds fall on three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti moving to Goodison Park.

Ferguson will be in charge of the Toffees for a second weekend running when they go to Manchester United on Sunday, buoyed by last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Chelsea, but while the Scot admits he wants to be a full-time manager in the future, he is hoping to see a big-name appointment soon.

Everton have also been linked with the likes of former boss David Moyes, Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta as they seek a replacement for Marco Silva, but reports suggest Ancelotti has moved to the front of the queue.

The 60-year-old, who has won the Champions League twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid, was sacked by Napoli last week and is reportedly set for talks with the Toffees in the coming days.

“I don’t want to get drawn into names, but all these guys are fantastic managers – great, great managers,” Ferguson said.

“Hopefully the club will find the right one. We want the best managers in the world managing our football club.”

Ferguson has been credited with galvanising the Everton squad in the short term, and last week they looked a different side to the one that limped through Silva’s last game in charge.

Their performance against Frank Lampard’s side at Goodison Park was then reflected in Ferguson’s emotional celebrations at full-time.

“It probably felt just how it looked,” said the Scot. “It was a bit chaotic, a bit emotional. Obviously it was my first time on the touchline in the Premier League and it was fantastic.

“I got caught up in it a little bit but the players needed that encouragement. I’m not going to change. I’m just going to be myself.”

And the 47-year-old now hopes to become a manager in his own right down the line.

“I think in the future I’ll look to progress to be a manager. Now I know I can do it in one game, but of course it was only one game,” he said.

“It was emotional, exciting, fantastic, and in the future possibly I can move into management.”

The more immediate challenge now is beating a Manchester United side who have looked much improved in wins over Tottenham and Manchester City.

“Obviously we’re confident because we’re off the back of beating Chelsea,” he said. “Unfortunately they’re on the up at the moment. They’re a very good team on great form and it will be a big ask for us, but I’m sure we can give a good account of ourselves.

“I’d probably be on the roof if we get a win there, but we can do it and that’s what we’re going to try and do.

“I think when you get a victory you realise we are a good team, there’s a lot of good players in the squad and as long as we’re covering that grass, running, tackling, fighting for the shirt, that will takes us a long way.”