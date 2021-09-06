Everton transfer news: James Rodriguez could still leave

James Rodriguez could still make an exit from Everton in the coming days, according to reports.

The midfielder seems to be very much out of favour following Rafael Benitez's arrival at the club, and he hasn't made a matchday squad this season.

Rodriguez appears altogether relaxed about the situation, though, if recent photos of him lounging on a yacht in Ibiza are anything to go by.

And, despite deadline day in England having passed last week, he could yet be sailing away from Goodison Park.

Footmercato (via BBC Sport) are reporting that Istanbul Basaksehir are interested in signing the 30-year-old.

The Turkish transfer window doesn't close until 8th September, so there would still be time to complete a move to the controversial Turkish Super Lig outfit - who have previously been criticised for alleged financial links to the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It has to be said, this would feel like quite an underwhelming move for a player who looked to be performing close to the peak of his powers after joining the Toffees in September last year.

The 2019/20 Turkish champions have attracted former Premier League stars such as Emmanuel Adebayor and Demba Ba in the past - and famously beat Manchester United in the Champions League last season - but they slumped to a disappointing 12th-place finish last season.

As such, there would be no European football on offer for Rodriguez (not that there would have been at Everton either, mind you).

Things looked so positive just 12 months ago for the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner. What a difference a year - and a change in the dugout - makes.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

2021/22 58 things we can't wait to see this season

RANKED! The best deadline day deals in Premier League history

QUIZ! Can you name the most valuable clubs in the world?