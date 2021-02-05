Quiz! Can you name the most valuable clubs in the world?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 clubs to guess.

This weekend, Manchester City travel to Anfield in a match that could quite possibly end the title race once and for all - as early as February, too. Madness.

These two have indisputably been the biggest two clubs in the English game for the last few years. They've paid out huge fees for players, secured the two biggest managers in the game and built the two squads to rule them all - but who else comes close?

We've listed out the top 50 squads in the world, according at least to Transfermarkt. There are few surprises towards the top - and a lot of English sides with plenty of firepower in their reserves on the list.

We've given you the first two here - the rest are up to you to guess.

