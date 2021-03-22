Everton transfer news: Juventus bidding to bring Moise Kean back to Turin

Moise Kean’s impressive record for Paris Saint-Germain has encouraged Juventus to explore the possibility of bringing him back to the club where he started his career.

According to TuttoJuve, the reigning Serie A champions are hoping to convince Kean to rejoin them just two years after leaving for Everton.

Juventus are considering including either Aaron Ramsey or Douglas Costa in any offer for Kean, who is valued at €40million.

Kean came through the ranks at Juventus to become their youngest-ever debutant in November 2016, replacing Mario Mandzukic as a 16-year-old.

After a season on loan at Hellas Verona, the teenage striker returned to Juve to make his mark on the first team, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances under Massimiliano Allegri.

He was also called up Roberto Mancini to make his debut for the national team in a friendly against the United States.

With Juventus looking to balance the books after committing to expensive deals for Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt, Kean was sold to Everton for €27.5million in August 2019.

He initially struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and was even dropped from the squad after being late for two team meetings.

There were some promising cameos towards the end of the season, but Carlo Ancelotti elected to send Kean on loan to PSG, where he has rediscovered his best form.

Kean has 15 goals in 28 games in all competitions and once more led the line in yesterday’s vital 4-2 win away to title challengers Lyon.

Juventus, who have won the last nine Serie A titles, seem destined to miss out this year, after yesterday’s shock defeat to struggling Benevento left them 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Juve have endured a frustrating season under Andrea Pirlo, once more exiting the Champions League in the round of 16 and floundering in the league, having grown accustomed to domestic success.