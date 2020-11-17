What the papers say

Wayne Rooney might be the players’ choice to succeed Phillip Cocu as Derby manager, but he is not locked into the job just yet. According to the Daily Mail, fellow former England captain John Terry is looking to take on a managerial role and could also be a leading candidate for the Rams.

The Daily Express reports Chelsea are looking to sell a number of players in order to free up space to pursue West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. The Blues are believed to be looking to offload £67million worth of stars to fund a January move, with Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri, Danny Drinkwater and Olivier Giroud all reportedly on the way out.

Everton and Tottenham are monitoring Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik (Scott Heavey/PA)

Multiple Premier League clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik. The Sun reports Everton and Tottenham have expressed interest in acquiring the 26-year-old, with Everton particularly hopeful that a £10m bid could be enough to persuade Napoli to sell in January.

Shkodran Mustafi has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Barcelona, should they fail to acquire Rudiger from Chelsea. Citing a report from RMC Sport, the Daily Express says the Arsenal defender fits the bill for a centre-back who could provide another option to Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet – though Rudiger remains their number-one priority.

Players to watch

Manchester United remain persistent in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jadon Sancho: Manchester United remain interested in the Borussia Dortmund winger and are hopeful of completing a transfer before next year’s European Championships, reports website 90min.

Sergio Ramos: Paris St Germain are lining up a bid for the Real Madrid defender, according to Spanish publication Diario AS.