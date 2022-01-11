Former Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross announces his retirement
By PA Staff published
Former Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross has announced his retirement.
The 34-year-old sustained a season-ending back injury playing for David Beckham’s Inter Miami in August and has decided to call time on his 16-year playing career.
“Despite stepping out of my playing career due to injury, my passion for the game is still intact, and after having secured my coaching licences, I am looking forward to pursuing a career in coaching,” Shawcross, who made more than 400 appearances for Stoke having joined them from Manchester United in January 2008 after a previous loan spell, told intermiamicf.com.
“I would like to thank the whole Inter Miami CF organisation and fan base for the opportunity they’ve provided me to come here, I would also like to thank the Stoke City fans for their support.
“Last but not least, thank my wife and my kids for being a pillar throughout my life.”
